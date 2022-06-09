Raju Srivastava Health Update: Amazing! Raju Srivastava moves hands, catches his wife’s hands, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: A huge exciting update about comedian Raju Srivastava’s health has come recently which states that the actor cum comedian has started moving his hands and feet. His chief advisor Ajit Saxena also stated that Raju opens his eyes and catches the hands of his wife, Shikha Srivastava, and tries to speak to her. Well, it looks like his fans’ prayers have done wonders for the comedian. Now, let’s hope that Raju recovers quickly.

On 10th August 2022, Raju Srivastava got a heart attack and he was admitted to the hospital. The comedian was in a critical condition and was put on a ventilator.

A few days ago, there were reports that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a voice note to Raju Srivastava which was played to him after taking permission from the doctors. In the voice note, he told Raju that he should get up as soon as he has to do a lot of work. Reportedly, the doctors at that time stated that listening to the voice of the loved one can help in the treatment of the comedian.

Raju Srivastava is known for his stand-up comedy. He had also impressed one and all with his performance in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar, and more. Raju was recently seen as a special guest on India's Laughter Champion.

