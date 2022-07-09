Raju Srivastava Health Update: Sigh of Relief! Comedian Raju Srivastava’s condition is stable, confirms his wife

Raju Srivastava's wife has requested fans to pray for the comedian, who has been admitted in AIIMS-Delhi for a month after suffering massive heart attack while working out in the gym

MUMBAI :  Raju Srivastava's wife has requested fans to pray for the comedian, who has been in the hospital for a month. Raju suffered a heart attack on August 10 and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi and remained unconscious for 14 days.

On Tuesday, his chief advisor Ajit Saxena had said that Raju has shown slight improvement and is now able to move his hands and feet after gaining consciousness.

Raju's wife Shikha was quoted saying, "All I can say is that his condition is stable and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best and we all want your prayers, so that he recovers and is back with us."

The 58-year-old comedian had experienced chest pain at a gym in Delhi and later he underwent angioplasty.

Raju Srivastava is best known for his appearance on the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005). He has also featured in several popular films such as Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya and Bombay to Goa.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 13:03

