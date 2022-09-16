Raju Srivastava Health Update: Sigh of Relief! Raju Srivastava shows signs of recovery, still on ventilator, reports his brother Dipoo Srivastava

MUMBAI :More than a month after comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi following a heart attack, the Great Indian Laughter Challenge champion continues to be on a ventilator, his brother Dipoo Srivastava said on Friday.

Dipoo Srivastava, also a comedian, said his elder brother is recovering slowly but continues to be unconscious. “The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. It’s been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers,” Dipoo was quoted saying.

He further added that, “Raju will be treated at AIIMS and we will take him home after he has recovered. We have faith in the doctors.”

Srivastava, who has been in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

He has also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.



