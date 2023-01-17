Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan was instrumental in saving her marriage to Adil Khan says, “Salman ne Adil se baat ki thi…”

MUMBAI :Actress Rakhi Sawant has been constantly in the news for her antics. But recently she has been in the limelight for her secret marriage to beau Adil Khan. The two got married 7 months ago, she confirmed. The Main Hoon Na actress who recently was seen in a video where she was crying, has now been in a video with her hubby Adil Khan. The latter has accepted his marriage with Rakhi in the video.

The duo have thanked Salman Khan for helping them sort out things in their marriage. The former Bigg Boss contestant is heard saying, “Mere bhai Salman ne Adil se baat ki thi. Unhone ne mera ghar basa dia.” Adil too said that he spoke to Salman where the latter helped him get things into perspective as far as his marriage is concerned.

Rakhi made Adil accept their marriage in front of the media and he did. He also added that he never denied the marriage but due to some reasons couldnt be open about it. He is heard saying, “I am very much serious about the marriage to Rakhi, 7 months pehle hi humari shadi hui thi but me nai bata paya kyuki ek situation tha, my family and mom had to accept it first.”

Rakhi added, “me reception ke lie zaada kharcha nahi kar sakti.. koi function nahi kar sakti kyuki meri maa bimar hai.” The actress has said that even though she has taken the name Fatima, she will always be known as Rakhi Sawant.

Previously sharing a social media post about their marriage, Adil had written, “ So here's an announcement finally , never said I am not married to you Rakhi Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi.”



