News

Rashami Desai's name change mystery solved

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2020 07:57 PM

MUMBAI: BB13 contestant Rashami Desai has remained in the news for all the right reasons. Rashami and her mother Rasila Desai share a great bond and these days it reflects in the actress’ conversation. Like many stars who have a different screen name, Rashami too is one of them.

(Also read Taarak Mehta actor Raj Anadkat mimics Bollywood stars SRK, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol and others)

During a live chat interaction with a media portal, Rashami said she was named as Shivani Desai on her birth, but later changed her name to Divya and then finally Rashami. Well, all this was done by the actress on her mother’s suggestion. She revealed that she was scared of letting her daughter make her career in the entertainment business which has several uncertainties, so she decided to change her name. While she first asked to have the screen name Divya, after consulting an astrologer friend, she changed her name to Rashami. 

Meanwhile, Rashami  has been keeping her fans entertained by posting cool TikTok videos.

(Also read: Archana Puran Singh proves how big-hearted she is!)

Credits: SpotboyE

 

Tags Rashami Desai BB13 Shivani Desai TikTok Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here