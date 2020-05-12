Rashami Desai's name change mystery solved

MUMBAI: BB13 contestant Rashami Desai has remained in the news for all the right reasons. Rashami and her mother Rasila Desai share a great bond and these days it reflects in the actress’ conversation. Like many stars who have a different screen name, Rashami too is one of them.

During a live chat interaction with a media portal, Rashami said she was named as Shivani Desai on her birth, but later changed her name to Divya and then finally Rashami. Well, all this was done by the actress on her mother’s suggestion. She revealed that she was scared of letting her daughter make her career in the entertainment business which has several uncertainties, so she decided to change her name. While she first asked to have the screen name Divya, after consulting an astrologer friend, she changed her name to Rashami.

Meanwhile, Rashami has been keeping her fans entertained by posting cool TikTok videos.

