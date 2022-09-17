Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the glimpse of Fahmaan Khan as he shoots for the finale episode

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, has come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favorite stars together on the show.

The show is doing extremely well for itself and is topping the TRP charts.

We had reported earlier that the show is coming to

an end and next week the show would say goodbye to the audience.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, where the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actors and the show.

One of the fan clubs shared the BTS video of Fahmaan Khan where he is seen rehearsing for the finale of the show and seems like he is going to have a big performance.

Well, the fans are very disappointed that the show is going off air and they wouldn’t be able to see all their favorite actors under one roof.

Fans have commented that they will miss the show and it shouldn’t have gone off air this soon.

There is no doubt that the show was loved by the audience and it did well in the TRP ratings we are the fans would miss the camaraderie and tune at the start of the show.

