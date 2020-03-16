Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Shocking! Gaurav Khanna wants to send Sumbul Touqeer Khan to THIS special place as the actress reveals she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly

The upcoming season is going to be very entertaining as it's going to be Imlie Vs Anupama and now we came across a funny BTS of the show where Sumbul reveals she is afraid of Anupama

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, is coming up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is all set to air every Sunday. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

Recently we reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well, this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi.

On the show, the actors would be coming and interacting with each other and having fun sessions with the host of the show, and this would be the first time that the audience would get to see their favourite stars together on the show.

In the upcoming episode it’s going to be a husband vs wife concept the fans are excited to see the episode.

Now we came across a BTS video where Sumbul reveals that she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly and that’s when Gaurav comes in and tell Rupali that Sumbul disturbs her too much then they will erase the Bermuda Triangle that she has on her face.

Everyone takes it in a sporting way and the Imlie and Anupama family seems to have bonded well and the fans love to watch their tashan with each other.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

About Author

