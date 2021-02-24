Reality show fames who are no more...

MUMBAI: Without further ado, scroll down to check the disheartening list of talented fellows who's souls departed from this world forever below:
1. Sandeep Acharya
2. Jaspal Bhatti
The very popular show Flop Show’s beloved comedian Jaspal Bhatti, who was known for his excellent satire and well-timed ironies and also the creator of this show died in a car crash on 25th October 2012 at the age of 57. He was the common man’s super idol with his comic sense and episode topics that covered the social-contemporary issues.
3. Ishmeet Singh
Singer and winner of Voice of India 1 - Ishmeet Singh died in a resort in the Maldives quite a while back. His death had created a huge controversy as it happened under mysterious circumstances. Though the post mortem report said Ishmeet had died due to drowning in the swimming pool, the late singer’s family claimed that he was murdered. The 19-year-old singer had gone to the Maldives for a promotional event with the music company with which he had a contract.
4. Vivek Shauq
Another famous comedian from the classic comic show Flop Show was just 47 years old when he suffered a cardiac arrest and died in 2011.
5. Pratyusha Banerjee
6. Danish Zehen
7. Namrata Singh
Sometime in early 2013, music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Namrata Singh and her father Ramesh Singh met their fateful day in a road mishap in Uttar Pradesh. UP's singing sensation Namrata went to Mumbai to participate in the contest and her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs was lauded by the star singers like Shankar Mahadevan and Sajid Wajid.
8. Sonika Simone Singh Chauhan
The very talented and budding model-turned-actress, who claimed immense fame with her anchoring in Pro Kabaddi demised after meeting with a deadly accident on 29th April 2017 in Kolkata. She was one of the most admired hosts of the Television channels.
9. Swami Om
Source: Internet