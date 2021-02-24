Reality show fames who are no more...

MUMBAI: Without further ado, scroll down to check the disheartening list of talented fellows who's souls departed from this world forever below:

1. Sandeep Acharya

Indian Idol 2 winner Sandeep Achary died at the age of 29 post-suffering from jaundice for the past few days. Sandeep was crowned the winner of the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 2 on 22nd April 2006. The playback singer had won the award for best new Bollywood talent in New Jersey.

2. Jaspal Bhatti

The very popular show Flop Show’s beloved comedian Jaspal Bhatti, who was known for his excellent satire and well-timed ironies and also the creator of this show died in a car crash on 25th October 2012 at the age of 57. He was the common man’s super idol with his comic sense and episode topics that covered the social-contemporary issues.

Also Read: Rachna Mistry’s entry in Barrister Babu to bring a major twist in Anirudh and Bondita’s life

3. Ishmeet Singh

Singer and winner of Voice of India 1 - Ishmeet Singh died in a resort in the Maldives quite a while back. His death had created a huge controversy as it happened under mysterious circumstances. Though the post mortem report said Ishmeet had died due to drowning in the swimming pool, the late singer’s family claimed that he was murdered. The 19-year-old singer had gone to the Maldives for a promotional event with the music company with which he had a contract.

4. Vivek Shauq

Another famous comedian from the classic comic show Flop Show was just 47 years old when he suffered a cardiac arrest and died in 2011.

5. Pratyusha Banerjee

The Balika Vadhu fame and reality show Bigg Boss 7's participant Pratyusha Banerjee was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment on 1st April 2016. According to the post-mortem report's findings, the cause of death was asphyxia. However, it became controversial as her parents alleged that she was murdered by her boyfriend.

6. Danish Zehen

The sudden demise of the young YouTuber and the Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zehen utterly shook his fans and co-contestants from the show. Reportedly, the 21-year-old social media celebrity had met with a deadly accident on the Sion-Panvel Highway in the wee hours of Thursday (20th December 2018).

7. Namrata Singh

Sometime in early 2013, music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Namrata Singh and her father Ramesh Singh met their fateful day in a road mishap in Uttar Pradesh. UP's singing sensation Namrata went to Mumbai to participate in the contest and her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs was lauded by the star singers like Shankar Mahadevan and Sajid Wajid.

8. Sonika Simone Singh Chauhan

The very talented and budding model-turned-actress, who claimed immense fame with her anchoring in Pro Kabaddi demised after meeting with a deadly accident on 29th April 2017 in Kolkata. She was one of the most admired hosts of the Television channels.

9. Swami Om

Lately, Bigg Boss 10 fame Swami Om, who had garnered a lot of attention through his antics inside the Bigg Boss house, passed away in Delhi on 3rd February 2021, post-suffering from a paralytic attack. This shocker brought all former BB 10 contestants together, in order to mourn his death.

Also Read: Shocking! Twinkle Khanna gets possessed by a demon; read on to know more!

Source: Internet