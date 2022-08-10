Really! Cancer survivor Vibhu Raghave reveals how he carried on post his cancer diagnosis, says “I am less scared of things now…”

MUMBAI :Star Plus show ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ fame Vibhu Raghave not too long ago, posted a video on social media and informed his fans about his health condition. The actor’s voice choked as he updated fans about being diagnosed with a rare type of Colon cancer.

Some of Vibhu’s co-stars and industry friends not only wished him a speedy recovery but also helped raise funds for his treatment. Talking about his friends who have supported his difficult journey of cancer, Vibhu said, “My main core group is Simple Kaul, Additi Malik, Mohit Malik, Saumya Tandon, Abbas Rizvi, Manini Mishra, and Tuhinaa Vohra. Normally what happens is that when someone has cancer, even close family members and family get tired after some time and stop supporting them. A lot of people get emotionally and physically exhausted taking care of a cancer patient.”

Vibhu further said, “So in terms of treatment, I am still technically at stage four. We need colon surgery to get out of this. But since the liver is heavily involved, we cannot proceed with the surgery unless the liver completely gets cancer free. So, as of now, my liver is in the colon and liver.”

Revealing how the disease has made him fearless, Vibhu concluded, “I am also less scared of things which I was usually otherwise. It has also made me very clear about the basics of life like good health, loving people around me and a goal to chase.”

