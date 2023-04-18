Really! This former Bigg Boss contestant wants to pay for Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chodhary’s wedding?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 that recently concluded has been one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. While MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam and Abdu Rozik were the popular contestants, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were loved for their chemistry. Many wanted to see the duo as a couple in real life.

Priyanka and Ankit were recently seen twinning in black outfits at Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party and fans went gaga over them.

Now there is one ex Bigg Boss contestant who has offered to not only pay for PriAnkit’s wedding but also be the priest. We are talking about Rajiv Adatia. He posted a pic of PriAnkit and captioned it, “All those in favour of say aye!! Hahahah!! Listen I’ve tho always wanted this!! Karlo I will pay for the wedding don’t worry!! I will be the Priest!!  Only joking!! Hahah!! (Not really) only joking!!!”

Check out the post below;

Ankit and Priyanka previously worked together in the popular Tv show Udaariyaan and their chemistry was loved by fans. Ankit is currently winning hearts with his performance in the show Junooniyat.

