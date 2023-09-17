Really! Gauahar Khan revealed she was advised not to make her film debut in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh, Read on to know why

Gauahar recently told a news portal how actors were judged by the roles they took up and how not playing leads made people judge you for your choice.
Gauahar Khan

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular faces on Television. From her Bigg Boss stint to the web series Shiksha Mandal, Gauahar has always impressed with her screen presence and performances. The gorgeous Ishaqzaade actress who recently embraced motherhood, has a huge fan following who love to see her posts and funny reels. Apart from being a brilliant actress, Khan is also known for her stylish looks and being outspoken about issues that matter.

Gauahar recently told a news portal how actors were judged by the roles they took up and how not playing leads made people judge you for your choice. She said, “I felt this norm after the first film itself. I was told that if I am not opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rocket Singh (Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year), then I shouldn't do it, a lot of people like my friends and family told me. Because that was the perception, if you're not opposite someone, you're not the star of the film. And the way Rocket Singh turned out for me, I don't have to prove anything. Because when I had read, I thought this is the only girl impactful to the screenplay because there is so much happening with this group. I have left this norm long ago.”

Gauahar has made a name for herself in the entertainment world where she has been part of films like Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, among other,  in reality, shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. 

On the personal front, Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid darbar in December 2020 and welcomed their first child; a baby boy Zehaan on 10th May 2023. She is current enjoying being a hands-on mother. 

