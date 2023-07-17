Really! Lead couple of THIS popular Colors TV show in a relationship? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Showbiz is a place where many have found love. While actors work hard and spend hours on end each day, it is only natural for them to develop some kind of affinity and attraction toward each other. And more often than not this affinity turns to love. Here is an example of this happening on a popular Television show.

The show we are talking about is Saavi Ki Sawari. The show that began airing on Colors TV, has catered a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family. Now there is some exciting news for the fans of the show. Samridhi is reportedly dating her co-star and lead star of the show Farmah Haider.

The duo’s professional interaction and spending months together on set has turned into a deep bond of love.

A source close to the duo said, “Farman was single at the time when he started shooting for the show but Samridhi was already in a relationship. She broke up with her boyfriend recently, and soon connected with Farman.”

The source further said, “She found comfort in her friendship with Farman, which soon turned into love. She enjoys spending time with Farman on set in between shoots, and even after work. They hangout with each other even after work, and that has brought them closer.”

Fahmaan however denied the rumors saying, “I am not in a relationship with anybody currently. Samridhii is my co-actor and friend.” Samridhi essays the role of Saavi while Farman is seen as Nityam in the show.

Credit- FilmiBeat