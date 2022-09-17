REALLY! Mika Di Vohti fame Akanksha Puri finally breaks her silence on participation in Bigg Boss 16, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return to the small screens with an exciting new season of Bigg Boss. After a lackluster season fifteen, all eyes are on Bigg Boss 16 as the show is expected to feature prominent names. Gossip mills suggest that Mika Di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri will be a part of Bigg Boss 16.

Akanksha Puri who won the Mika Di Vohti has been rumored to participate in India’s biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. However, Akanksha has finally cleared the air about the rumours of her participation in the soon-to-be-launched reality show.

"I am not doing the show this year and I haven't even got a call from them this time. In the last season, I did get a call but at that time I was busy doing a TV show. So, I had to turn down the offer," Akanksha was quoted saying.

The much-awaited show will hit the airwaves on October 1 on the Colors channel. Bigg Boss 16 will replace Spy Bahu and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on weekdays and weekends respectively. Unlike previous seasons, the show will air at 10 pm on weekdays, competing with the number one daily soap- Anupamaa.

Credit: Times Now