REALLY! Mika Di Vohti fame Akanksha Puri finally breaks her silence on participation in Bigg Boss 16, Scroll down to know more

Akanksha Puri who won Mika Di Vohti is rumored to be participating in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, however, the actress has finally cleared the air on her participation

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 10:49
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return to the small screens with an exciting new season of Bigg Boss. After a lackluster season fifteen, all eyes are on Bigg Boss 16 as the show is expected to feature prominent names. Gossip mills suggest that Mika Di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri will be a part of Bigg Boss 16.

Also Read: OMG! Akanksha Puri says Mika is not someone whom she will get married to; details inside

Akanksha Puri who won the Mika Di Vohti has been rumored to participate in India’s biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. However, Akanksha has finally cleared the air about the rumours of her participation in the soon-to-be-launched reality show.

"I am not doing the show this year and I haven't even got a call from them this time. In the last season, I did get a call but at that time I was busy doing a TV show. So, I had to turn down the offer," Akanksha was quoted saying.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! THESE celebrity guest stars to grace the Zee TV show of DID Super Moms season 3 this week

The much-awaited show will hit the airwaves on October 1 on the Colors channel. Bigg Boss 16 will replace Spy Bahu and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on weekdays and weekends respectively. Unlike previous seasons, the show will air at 10 pm on weekdays, competing with the number one daily soap- Anupamaa.

Credit: Times Now

Television Bigg Boss 16 Akanksha Puri Mika Di Vohti Salman Khan Calendar Girls action Alex Pandian Vighnaharta Ganesha TellyChakkar
