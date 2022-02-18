Really! Shamita Shetty doesn’t want to marry Raqesh Bapat for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat came closer with their first stint together in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently the couple was seen spending some time together with the Shetty family in Alibaug. Many want the couple to take their relationship to next level. However, Shamita is not very keen on getting married to Races. She was even asked if he has popped up the question to her.

While talking to RJ Sidharth Kannan she said, " No! Woh paagal hai? Iss stage pe koi bhi mereko aise bolega, please, main bhaag jaungi. Aur agar main usko boy lungi, woh bhaag jayega (He’s not crazy. At this stage, if anyone says that to me, I will run away. And even if I tell him this, he will run away). It’s too soon for all this".

Further adding she said, “Yes, we have some really sweet fans who love seeing us together. There’s a beautiful hashtag that is formed - our cute little love story gave birth to ‘ShaRa’. They are such passionate fans that they want to see this work, they want to see us together, they really live our happy moments.”

“I just think that is so beautiful. Raqesh and I really like each other, so we want to take our time with this. We are not teenagers to rush into things. Time lagta hai (It takes time)", she added. The lovebirds celebrated their first Valentine together and posted a lovey-dovey caption for each other on their Instagram.

Credit: BollywoodLife








