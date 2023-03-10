Really! Shehnaaz Gill reveals that she is advised not to do Yoga by her doctor, read on to know why

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular singers and actresses in the Punjabi film industry. With her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actress became a household name across the globe. This year, she made her Hindi film debut with a small role in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The film unfortunately failed to make a mark at the box office. When TellyChakkar recently interacted with the actress, we spoke to her about how she handles failure.

Shehnaaz who recently started her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill welcomed actress Shilpa Shetty. The Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress said that Shilpa inspired her to practice yoga. To this Shilpa responded, “My god Shehnaaz, superb, fit hui ho, a big round of applause.”

Shehnaaz then went on to say that unfortunately, she is now unable to do yoga saying, “Mereko actually nazar lag gayi hain, aab yoga kar nahi pati, doctor ne mana kar diya. Arrey yaar, kya huya, wo Babba ji hain, wo karwa rahe the. Ek din kya huya… Wo halasana nahi hote, uusme mere tangey pura neeche taak jaate hain. Meine kaha, ‘wow’.”

Shilpa then inquired if she has spinal cord problems to which Shehnaaz sadi that she was showing off her yoga skills to her grandparents on the video call and “Mere taach awaz aayi yaha se (pointing at the back of her neck) meine kaha ye kya huya? C3, C5 hil gaya”

Shilpa then advised her, “Araam araam se karo aur sahi technique se karo. Sahi technique use karna bohot zaroori hain.”

Shehnaaz was recently seen in the song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui. When it comes to movies, the actress has 100% lined up, but there’s no update on the film. There were reports that the movie has been put on a backburner as John Abraham has opted out of it. But, nothing has been officially announced.

