REALLY! Take a look at THESE Tv celebs who left the industry at the peak of their careers

: It's not easy being a celeb. TV shows go on for a long time. It gets imperative to take a break from everything, relax and come back. Sometimes, TV stars return but sometimes, they quit the industry for good. Today, we will have a look at TV celebs who quit the TV industry at the peak of their careers. Celebs such as Disha Vakani, Mohena Kumari Singh, Cezanne Khan and more are on the list.

Mohit Malik's better half has been a part of popular TV shows, years ago. But she quit to become an entrepreneur. She is into the restaurant business.

Anas Rashid is best known for playing Sooraj in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Anas has been on a break from TV after the show went off-air. He played the lead role and had a promising career ahead.

Arjun Punj is best known for playing Aman in Sanjivani (the old one). Arjun was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum in 2014. The actor has been away from the camera and has been managing restaurants in Goa.

After playing Anurag Basu in the OG Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Cezanne Khan did a couple of roles on TV and Pakistani Shows. He left the industry in 2009. Cezanne made his comeback with Rubina Dilaik starrer Shakti in 2021.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben has been away from the show. Disha Vakani played the character who has a massive fan following. However, ever since she took a maternity break in 2017, she has been away with no confirmation about her comeback.

After quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, Mihika Verma tied the knot and moved abroad. She is enjoying her quiet personal life, away from the industry.

After tying the knot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari quit the TV business. It was her conscious decision to enjoy a normal life. She played the role of Kirti, Kartik's sister in the show.

Another Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor quit the industry. Sangram Singh played the lead antagonist Ashok in Divyanka and Karan starrer TV show. He is now based in Norway and handles his family business.

Somya Seth was at the peak of her career. After starring in Navya and later in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat and more shows, Somya had a great journey ahead. However, she left showbiz to settle down in her personal life. She is in the real estate business now.

