Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on participating in shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI :Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.

She began her career as a child artist she rose to fame with her performance in Zee Tv’s Tujhse Hai Raabta where she became a household name.

The actress was also seen in the serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Zain Imam and the audience loved their chemistry.

Currently, she will be seen in the upcoming show “Ishq Main Gayal” where she is the lead and she has a love triangle with stars Karan Kundrra and Gahsmeer Mahajani.

In a recent interview, the actress broke her silence on whether she would be doing the reality show Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actress said “ I don’t think I am ready for the show Bigg Boss it's not like I don’t get angry but I don’t think I can voice it out on the show I am too nive for the concept of the show

She further said “ I am so scared of swimming also so I really don’t think I can do Khatron Ke Khiladi but I love dancing so you never know may be I would be a part of the next season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa”

Well, in the past many times, Reem has been offered the show Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi but the actress has always denied it and now we know the reason why the fans would love to watch her on the show.

