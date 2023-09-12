MUMBAI : Actress Gauahar Khan took a strong stance against particular users and media websites on social media following the widespread distribution of a video of her that appeared to display her tripping on the red carpet at a city event. The actress slammed portals to make use of her moment of weakness for cashing.

It all started when Gauahar slipped and lost her balance after tripping her foot on an object while attending an awards ceremony in the city. The video quickly went viral online and was posted to Instagram with the comment "Oh no moment" by a page.

Gauahar was unimpressed by this and went on to criticize the internet community for profiting from the "weak moments" of celebrities.

She commented on the video, "U guys r all about hitting people at the most vulnerable moments. Anything to grab eyeballs. Shame on such reporting. We give ur photographers a helping hand when they trip, n all u do is cash in whatever moments u get to showcase our weak moments. Out of the whole red carpet appearance that's all u can post ???? So what u expect us to be robotic n not human ???? Coz god knows what u will post ????? U guys r only waiting for mishaps or wardrobe malfunctionins on the red carpet, why don't u admit that ?? Calling u out on ur bullshit. All of u."

In another similar post, she penned, "Seriously ????? U post only people's weakest moments, to grab as many eye balls as. U did this last time I didn't say anything, n again ????? Out of the whole appearance that's all u can post ???? It's a shame how u use only the footage when someone is in a vulnerable state. I'm calling u out on this trend that u have started. It's not cool. we give your photographers a hand when they trip or fall n u use our footage of our weakest moments. I'm calling u out on this pattern. It's inhumane n cruel. I hope u get great success in it. Good luck.”

The actress is currently spotted spending the majority of her time with her child, Zehaan. December 2020 saw Gauahar tie the knot with Zaid Darbar, and on May 10, 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son they called Zehaan.

