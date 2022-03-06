Relief! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta discharged from hospital post appendix surgery

Nakuul Mehta who plays the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar has undergone an appendix surgery
Nakuul

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta who is playing the role of Ram in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been discharged from hospital yesterday evening around 6.15 PM after undergoing an appendix surgery. According to the latest reports, Nakuul is likely to resume shooting from June 8 or 10.

Also Read: Oh No! 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta aka Ram undergoes surgery?'

Nakuul was operated in Mumbai's Sujay Hospital at Juhu. A doctor from the hospital confirmed and said, "Yes, Nakuul has been discharged. He will need rest for 5-7 days. He will need to come to change his dressing, though."

Earlier, Nakuul had put out a statement, captioning it as; We are healing. He wrote, "We went from celebration to hospitalisation in a span of 24 hours. The first thing which hit me was..damn, filming is going to be affected but then again can anyone plan life, I’m overwhelmed with all the messages, calls and tweets. It may take me a few days to get to them whilst I regain my strength and pressing need for good coffee.. However, the good news is that we only lost our appendix & hopefully not our sense of humour!"

Also Read: WOW! ''We are Healing'', says BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta post recovery, Check out his latest post

Nakuul is a very popular actor who stars as Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor's 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'. The show is slated to take a leap soon. Disha Parmar, who plays Nakuul's wife in the show, is out on a holiday.

