Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle opens up on his health

MUMBAI: Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack. His friends like Dharmesh, Salman Yusuf Khan, Aamir Ali, and Ahmed Khan rushed to the hospital to check on him. Now, his wife Lizelle has given an health update. In her latest interaction with the media, she stated that Remo D'Souza is doing fine now.

On when he will be discharged from the hospital, she said, “They (doctors) will decide tomorrow." Subhash K Jha had revealed that Remo underwent an angiography but is doing well.

Remo started off as a choreographer in Bollywood and made his directorial debut with F.A.L.T.U. He then directed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

Credits: SpotboyE