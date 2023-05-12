Rest In Peace! CID actor Dinesh Phadnis, aka Fredericks, passes away at 57; last Instagram post with daughter touches hearts

Dinesh Phadnis, known for his role as Fredericks in the iconic TV show CID, has left a void in the hearts of fans as he succumbed to multiple organ failure at the age of 57. His last Instagram post, a heartwarming Diwali selfie with his daughter, is now going viral, evoking emotional responses from fans.
Dinesh

MUMBAI : If you grew up in the 90s, CID, featuring Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastav, was likely a cherished part of your childhood. The crime investigative drama, which ruled television screens for nearly two decades, is now in the headlines again for a sombre reason – the passing of Dinesh Phadnis, also known as Fredericks.

Dinesh had been battling liver damage and was on ventilator support before succumbing to multiple organ failure at the age of 57. The news has triggered an outpouring of grief from industry colleagues and fans alike, who are sharing condolences on social media.

What's particularly touching is Dinesh's last Instagram post, a Diwali celebration selfie with his daughter. The photo, taken at their residence, radiates festive vibes with its background decorations. The actor's warm Diwali wishes to fans make this snapshot even more poignant. As fans remember Dinesh through his role as Fredericks in CID, this last picture with his daughter is circulating widely, evoking emotional responses from followers who express their sorrow in the comment section.

Confirming Dinesh's demise, his CID co-star Dayanand Shetty shared, "Yes, it's true he is no more. It happened around 12:08 am. I am at his residence right now. His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium. Almost everyone from the CID is present right now."

Dinesh, a household name from his time in CID alongside Shivaji Satam and Dayanand Shetty, gained fame as the character Fredericks. The show, which premiered in 1998 and concluded in November 2018, left an indelible mark on Indian television. 

Additionally, Dinesh made cameo appearances in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and featured in movies such as Sarfarosh and Super 30.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 14:42

