Revealed! Bharti Singh opens up on not being a part of third season of The Kapil Sharma Show, details inside

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit our TV screens this Saturday (September 10) and fans of the sketch-comedy show couldn’t be happier. While most of the gang – including Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Chandan Prabhakar are back, Bharti Singh aka ‘Chachi’ will be missing.

Revealing why she isn’t part of it this time around, Bharti Singh added, “But I had given a commitment elsewhere. I have given a commitment to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.” She continued, “But if the timing clash of Sa Re Ga Ma Show and The Kapil Sharma Show didn’t happen, then you would have seen me in the show on and off.”

The laughter queen – who is also a new mother, added, “I am also a mother now, so don’t make it a habit to see me in every show, but you will keep watching me every now and then.”

Premiering this Saturday, September 10, this season of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and others. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Sony TV. Besides Bharti Singh, the other face that will be missed this time around also includes Krushna Abhishek.

