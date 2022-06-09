Revealed! Bharti Singh opens up on not being a part of third season of The Kapil Sharma Show, details inside

Bharti Sharma revealed that she is not a part of the third season of The Kapil Sharma Show as she is committed to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and wants to dedicate time to her new born child

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 23:24
Bharti Singh

MUMBAI:  The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit our TV screens this Saturday (September 10) and fans of the sketch-comedy show couldn’t be happier. While most of the gang – including Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Chandan Prabhakar are back, Bharti Singh aka ‘Chachi’ will be missing.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen along with Indian Women's Lawn Ball team grace the show

Revealing why she isn’t part of it this time around, Bharti Singh added, “But I had given a commitment elsewhere. I have given a commitment to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.” She continued, “But if the timing clash of Sa Re Ga Ma Show and The Kapil Sharma Show didn’t happen, then you would have seen me in the show on and off.”

The laughter queen – who is also a new mother, added, “I am also a mother now, so don’t make it a habit to see me in every show, but you will keep watching me every now and then.”

Also Read: Hilarious! Akshay Kumar takes a funny jibe at Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show, deets inside

Premiering this Saturday, September 10, this season of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and others. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Sony TV. Besides Bharti Singh, the other face that will be missed this time around also includes Krushna Abhishek.

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Bharti Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Sa re ga ma pa The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Khatra Khatra Khatra Show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 23:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! Bharti Singh opens up on not being a part of third season of The Kapil Sharma Show, details inside
MUMBAI:  The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit our TV screens this Saturday (September 10) and fans of the sketch-...
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
MUMBAI: Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has time and again served her audience with mind-blowing films, series, and TV...
Siddhant Chaturvedi sets social media afire with his latest clicks!
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi has been turning up the buzz calendars these days for his upcoming Phone Bhoot. As the...
Kids request Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna for a kiss; Fans say, "Srivalli ka 'free' kiss"
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for Amitabh Bachchan starrer, 'Goodbye', trailer of which has...
Rajjo: OMG! Arjun leaves Rajjo alone in the room, Arjun’s mother opens the door
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Audience Perspective! Karan Wahi’s romance is winning hearts, here’s what the audiences have to say
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
Latest Video