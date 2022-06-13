Revealed! Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya for THIS reason? Deets inside

Dheeraj Dhoopar rose to fame with Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya playing the character of Katan Luthra alongside co-star Shraddha Arya who played his onscreen wife Preeta

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 09:00
Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit form the show came as a shocker to a huge section of the audience, however, the actor might treat his fans with some reality shows in the upcoming time.

According to his recent interaction with the media, he might be seen in a bunch of reality shows in the future as he has been approached for quite a few of them.

Also Read: Fans Verdict! Netizens react on how badly they want Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan to make a comeback in Kundali Bhagya!

“I have never done a reality show earlier, but I would love to be a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show”, Dheeraj was quoted saying when asked about his interest in participating in the reality shows.

Also Read: BREAKING! Dheeraj Dhoopar is NOT QUITTING Kundali Bhagya; may return soon

Dheeraj rose to fame through his character Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and his chemistry with co-star Shraddha Arya was a major hit as well. The story of Karan and Preeta became a household discussion within just a few days of the show’s debut and the effect it had on its audience is clearly visible in the way his fans are reacting to his exit news.

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Dheeraj Dhoopar Kundali Bhagya Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Khatron Ke Khiladi Bigg Boss Shraddha Arya Karan Luthra Preeta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 09:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Sayuri gets to know the truth
MUMBAI : The Monday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Kanha going to talk to Saroj but she...
Amazing! Siddhant Chaturvedi’s cryptic post spark rumours about his relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi who won everyone’s hearts with his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant accuses ex-husband of gifting her with fake jewellery, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has once again managed to grab public attention after she was spotted with her boyfriend Adil Khan...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Trouble Time! Neil and Aarohi get married, Aarohi gets a warning from Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Revealed! Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya for THIS reason? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit form the show came as a shocker to a huge section of the audience,...
Pandya Store: Heart-breaking! Gautam and Krish crushed in pain, sees dead bodies lying around
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Siddhant-Navya
Amazing! Siddhant Chaturvedi’s cryptic post spark rumours about his relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda
Latest Video