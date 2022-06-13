Revealed! Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya for THIS reason? Deets inside

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit form the show came as a shocker to a huge section of the audience, however, the actor might treat his fans with some reality shows in the upcoming time.

According to his recent interaction with the media, he might be seen in a bunch of reality shows in the future as he has been approached for quite a few of them.

“I have never done a reality show earlier, but I would love to be a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show”, Dheeraj was quoted saying when asked about his interest in participating in the reality shows.

Dheeraj rose to fame through his character Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and his chemistry with co-star Shraddha Arya was a major hit as well. The story of Karan and Preeta became a household discussion within just a few days of the show’s debut and the effect it had on its audience is clearly visible in the way his fans are reacting to his exit news.

Credit: Koimoi