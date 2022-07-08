Revealed! Karan Kundrra breaks his silence on not deleting his exes’ pics on social media

Karan Kundrra is currently dating Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and the duo balance their professional lives well with their personal lives

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 19:15
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a renowned name in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The Dil Hi Toh Hai actor keeps his fans updated with the latest posts on social media. However, recently when the actor was asked the reason of not deleting his exes’ pics from social media, he had a quirky reply.

“Life is not on social media, life is where I live, where I work, and it is essential to delete things from there.” He added that, “I have never looked back in life.”

On being asked the reason for staying quiet about his breakups while others have put lots of allegations on the actor. Karan shared, raita phailana bohot aasan hota hai pai koi sametne wala bhi chahye.” He said that is not affected by the allegation and non-sense talks about him. He shared, “Its pitiful and I am not that person.” He said that he knows very well how to give a response, but he chooses not to.

The actor is currently in relationship with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. He has been winning hearts with his performances in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, MTV Roadies 12, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others.

