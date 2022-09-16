Revealed! Munawar Faruqui finally breaks his silence on his Breakup rumors with girlfriend Nazila

Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui who was rumored to have broken up with girlfriend Nazila after the duo unfollowed each other has finally cleared the air of his relationship status

 

Revealed! Munawar Faruqui finally breaks his silence on his Breakup rumors with girlfriend Nazila

MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui has denied break-up rumours with his girlfriend Nazila in his new Instagram Stories post. Earlier media reports suggested that the two have unfollowed each other on social media, which further added to the speculations. Munawar and Nazila have been dating since December 2021.

Recently, Munawar took to his Instagram handle to share a post with Nazila. He reacted to a news article about his alleged breakup and said, “Yeh kya phook k kar rahe hai ye log? Kya phook rahe hai ye log kya malum (I don’t know what are smoking or upto) The post features a glimpse of Nazila with Munawar as she enjoys a snow cone.

Munawar and Nazila recently starred together in the music video Halki Si Barsaat. The song is sung by Saaj Bhat and was shot in Chandigarh.

Munawar won Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. During the reality show, he revealed that he was once married and even had a son. He said that he has been separated from his wife for more than a year. They are fighting a legal battle. Later, he went public about his relationship with Nazila, after fans speculated chemistry between Munawar and Anjali Arora during their time in Lock Upp.

