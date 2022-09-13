Revealed! Taarak Mehta fame Palak Sindhwani opens up over major challenges as Sonu in the show, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on the telly screens and has a massive fan following. The character of Sonu, Bhide and Madhavi’s daughter, has seen many changes. Jheel Mehta played Sonu at the start and later Nidhi Bhanushali replaced her. Now actress Palak Sindhwani is playing the role. However, Palak said that earlier people did not accept her as much as Sonu.

She shared, "Initially there were mixed reactions when I joined the show. Some were happy to see the character of Sonu come back. A few were missing the old actress who used to play the role and I understand. But I was very excited and also nervous at the same time to be part of such a well-known TV show."

Palak shared that she realised that she has a huge responsibility and gave her 100 per cent to her character. However, she said that the audience has now accepted her with open arms and this makes her feel happy.

She further said that there was one episode for which they were shooting in Gujarat and early in the morning and people gathered around to see them shooting. It was that time when Palak realised how much people love the show and the characters.

