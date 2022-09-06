Revealed! THIS is the reason Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat did not want to be vocal about their break-up

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat haven't ended their relationship leaving Shara fans heartbroken. The couple got separated months back and had kept their break a secret.

A close source reveals, "Shamita and Raqesh both are extremely private individuals and don't like to be under the media scanner every time. Even when they were in a relationship, they chose not to be in the media eye. And since when they parted ways, they didn't make any announcements or release the statements on the same".

Also Read:

Trolled! Netizens react to the breakup news of Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

"Shamita and Raqesh became brands after their exit from Bigg Boss 15 and their popularity was at a peak and so they didn't want to encash that newfound success by only being in news for their relationship or breakup. The couple decided to end it in a very dignified way and their friends and family have equally supported them,” the source further added.

Also Read:

Finally! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on her Break-Up rumours with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat

Earlier a few months ago when the news of their separation was out, they denied it, calling baseless rumours at that time they were working on the relationship and wanted to give them one more chance together. However today they have grown apart and that's the best decision for them.



Credit: BlooywoodLife