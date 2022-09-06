Trolled! Netizens react to the breakup news of Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Read on to know what netizens have to say on the breakup news of Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat.

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat formed one of the most adorable pairs in the telly world. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. They formed an immediate connection in the house and eventually fell in love with each other. 

Later, Shamita impressed everyone in Bigg Boss 15, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Raqesh made a wild-card entry for his lady love, and after their stints, their public display affection had captured everyone's attention. Their chemistry set major couple goals.

Also read:  Sad! Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat break up

But now, their breakup has broken many people's hearts. Some are trolling them for it. Read on to know what they had to say.

Also read: Finally! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on her Break-Up rumours with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat

Anushka Pandit - Ye toh hona hi tha

Shyam Banjram - Breakup hone par bahut bahut badhai ho

Unnati Deshmukh - Humari bhavishyavani sach hui

Anjali Rai - Badi jaldi

Shende Madhuri - Itni acchi wife ko chodh dia aur ab breakup bhi hogaya

Aashi Dhawan - BB couples never last longer except few

Raj Shekhar - Keep calm guys, it their personal life

So what is your take on this?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video