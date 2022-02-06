Revealed! THIS is the reason Tejasswi Prakash turned down Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, deets inside

Tejasswi Prakash who is playing the role of Sarvasreshtha Shesh Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 11:28
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is ruling hearts as Pratha in Naagin 6. And the actress has been in talks for a lot more projects as well. Recently, it was reported that Tejasswi Prakash has been in talks for Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl's next instalment, Dream Girl 2. Well, the actress reportedly offered a role in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Ragini MMS’, however, Bigg Boss 15 winner refused it.

Tejasswi Prakash was reportedly approached by Ekta Kapoor for the next instalment of Ragini MMS. However, given the bold format of the film, Tejasswi refused the offer. It seems the actress is not looking to go bold on-screen. Ragini MMS had been fairly controversial in nature. The second instalment starred Sunny Leone in it.

According to the latest reports, the Naagin 6 actress is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Dream Girl 2. It was earlier expected to go on floors in June. However, the film got delayed. The deal between Tejasswi Prakash and the makers of Dream Girl 2 is yet to be finalized.

Currently, Tejasswi is seen as Pratha opposite Simba Nagpal in Naagin 6. Tejasswi plays Sarvasreshtha Shesh Naagin. Her role requires her to perform stunts and action sequences. She is seen killing asurs in the series who've brought doom on the country in the guise of a deadly virus.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 Ekta Kapoor Ragini MMS Dream Girl 2 Swaragini LOCK UPP Khatra Khatra TellyChakkar
