Rinku Dhawan shares her thoughts about the rivalry between Munawar and Anurag - Exclusive

MUMBAI: Rinku Dhawan is a well known actress of the television industry and she has been around for more than three decades.

She rose to fame with her character of Chaya from the serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and since then she has been part of many successful shows on television.

The actress was last seen in the show Titli where she essayed the character of Koel Mehta.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she survived for almost two months and she just got evicted over a week ago.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan saved from nomination, No one wants to nominate her

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rinku and asked her what are her thoughts about Munawar - Anurag's fight and what are her future projects.

Are you friends with Anurag or not as in the house you didn't get along with him.

One should understand why I fought with Anurag as the stance he took against Bigg Boss wasn't right. That time also, I did tell him how wrong he was and we had stopped talking with each other. But then just before two weeks of my eviction, Anurag came and we spoke. Things were fine. I told him I don't agree with him and that, he has ego. But in spite of that, we continued to be friends. Things can go wrong and we can mend it. Anurag and I will always be friends.

What do you have to say about the Munawar and Anurag fight?

Yes, I do laugh at these things but if all this doesn't happen, where will the media get its content?

After Bigg Boss how much work has been coming your way?

Producers and work are coming in but in not liking the roles. Some are not materialising, whereas something's I am happy about are in the pipeline.

Are you happy with your journey in Bigg Boss?

They called me and I did it. I didn't have any intention to do the show. Now, I will get a new job so I am not attached to anything.

Well, there is no doubt that Rinku's game was loved by the audience and they would want to see her back on screen.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 17: What! Rinku Dhawan shares cryptic post after her elimination, says “Unfair and Biased…”