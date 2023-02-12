RIP! Actor Ali Merchant mourns the loss of his grandmother a month after his wedding; Says ‘Your memories will be cherished forever’

MUMBAI: The actor Ali Merchant has been in numerous productions during his career, and recently made headlines for his impending Bollywood debut and his recent marriage to Andleeb Zaidi. This week, the actor had to break the awful news that his grandma had died.

(Also read: Fabulous! Ali Merchant ties the knot with Andleeb Zaidi, shares lovely wedding photos; Says ‘And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever…’)

Ali shared a cute photo of himself with his grandmother on Instagram with the message, "I will never forget the things my daadi taught me & how loved she made me feel. Your memories will be cherished forever. RIP Daadi #innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun"

Ali and his family received a lot of condolences and comfort from friends and admirers from the industry who soon flooded the comments section. Since everyone knows of how precious and wonderful grandparents are to their grandkids, Ali is undoubtedly going through a difficult moment. His post makes clear how much he loves and admires his Daadi. Her unique contribution to Ali's life is clearly evident. We pray for courage for Ali and his family in this difficult time, and we pray for his grandmother's soul to rest in peace.

Ali Merchant married his fiancée Andleeb Zaidi in Lucknow about a month after they announced their engagement, and they have shared photos from the event. In addition, last month, Ali posted photos from their engagement in Dubai, and his most recent post indicates he is a married man now.

Posting photos from the marriage, Ali stated on his Instagram account, "And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now..#alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli .I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you .#alimerchant #andleebzaidi #justdilAndAli . . MUA : @facestoriesbyamir : @goldenaperturephotography."

(Also read: Anjali Arora unable to attend good friend Ali Merchants wedding as she is down with fever due to Delhi pollution )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat