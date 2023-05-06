RIP! Memorable roles played by Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal

MUMBAI:  This morning, we got the sad news that veteran actor Gufi Paintal passed away. The actor was 78 years old and in his nearly five decades of career; he played multiple interesting roles in movies and TV shows.

Today, as he is no longer with us, let’s look at the list of some of the memorable characters he played in his career...

Shakuni (Mahabharat)

The most famous character that he played till now was Shakuni in Mahabharat. The TV show was loved by one and all, as Shakuni mama Gufi Paintal impressed one and all.

Salim (Rafoo Chakkar)

In 1975, Gufi Paintal played a second lead in the film Rafoo Chakkar. His and Rishi Kapoor’s female look had grabbed everyone’s attention.

Dr. Jackal (Hamara Hero Shaktimaan)

While we all know that Shaktimaan was a hit TV show, in 2013 a movie titled Hamara Hero Shaktimaan was made and Paintal played the role of Dr. Jackal. He played the role of an evil scientist.

Akshay Kumar’s uncle (Suhaag)

In Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar starrer Suhaag, Gufi Paintal played the role of Akshay’s maternal uncle. It was a small role but his comic timing had impressed one and all.

Vishwakarma (RadhaKrishn)

The popular TV show RadhaKrishn run for around five years. In the show, Paintal played the role of Vishwakarma.

Clearly, the veteran actor has left a strong mark with his performance in the Indian entertainment industry. His demise is surely a huge loss for the industry.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

 

 

 


 

 

 
 

About Author

