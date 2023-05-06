RIP! Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama aka Gufi Paintal leaves for the heavenly abode at the age of 78

Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actor Gufi Paintal passes away at the age of 78 this morning.
heavenly abode at the age of 78

MUMBAI :Since a few days there were news about veteran actor Gufi Paintal suffering from health issues.

However, after a prolonged illness, the veteran actor has now left for the heavenly abode at the age of 78.

The Mahabharat actor passed away today morning at 9 AM.

His son Harry Paintal shared a note announcing his demise.

He wrote, “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr. Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”
Gufi Paintal had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened.

He was not just a great actor but also an amazing television director. He also acted in many popular Bollywood films like Rafoo Chakkar, Des Pardes, Dillagi, Maidan-E-Jung, Daava, amongst others.

With BR Films, he also worked as an associate director, casting director and production designer.

His other works on the small screen include Kanoon, Sauda, Akbar Birbal, Om Namah Shivay, Mrs. Kaushik ki Paanch Bahuein, Karn Sanghini, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki and others.

His last appearance on tv was in Star Plus' show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se.

May his soul rest in peace!

Credits: Indian Express

 

