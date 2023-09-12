RIP! Oscar-nominated Love Story actor Ryan O’Neal passes away at 82

He was 82 years old. He has been part of films like Love Story, What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, and Barry Lyndon.
MUMBAI: Hollywood veteran actor Ryan O’Neal who gained immense popularity playing the role of Rodney Harrington in the nighttime soap opera Peyton Place, has sadly passed away. He was 82 years old. He has been part of films like Love Story, What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, and Barry Lyndon.

In 2001, Ryan was diagnosed with chronic leukemia and in 2012 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. His son Patrick confirmed the news of his death on Instagram by sharing a picture of a sunset and wrote, “Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. I will share my father's legacy forever. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk shit about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out. If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first.”

He added, “My dad was 82, and lived a kick ass life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin' Joe. I'll miss you dad. I love you. We love you. No one told a story better than Ryan O'Neal. 4/20/41 ~ 12/8/2023.”

In 1970, his film Love Story, which was based on Erich Segal's blockbuster novel, was one of the highest grossing films of the time and made $106 million in the United States and Canada. The film received seven Oscar nominations including best lead for O’Neal. 

O’Neal began his acting career with TV and was a part of shows like The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, The Untouchables, Leave It to Beaver, and My Three Sons.

In May 2012, O’Neal’s memoir Both of Us: My Life With Farrah was published.

