RIP! Punjabi music industry mourns the sudden demise of singer Nirvair Singh

MUMBAI: After Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjabi music industry mourns the tragic demise of Nirvair Singh. The young singer, who has given so many hit songs in his music career, is no longer with us. The news of his demise has stunned the entire Punjabi music industry, and people still find it hard to digest.

Nirvair Singh sang hit tracks like Hikk Tokk Ke (Hikk Tokk Ke), Tere Bina (My Turn), Ferrari Dream (Ferrari Dream), Adhoora (Adhoora), Darda A Dil (Darda A Dil), and many more.

Reportedly, Nirvair was driving with a female on Bulla-Diggers Rest Road in Diggers Rest on August 30, 2022, around 3.30 p.m. The singer's car was in complete control and in its own lane. However, later in the investigation, it was spotted that a speeding car that lost its control crashed into a Jeep, which flipped into Nirvair's lane. The collision was so intense that the singer died on the spot. If reports are to be believed, the lady with him is still fighting for her life in the hospital.

As soon as the news of Nirvair Singh's death turned into headlines and everyone was aware of it, die-hard fans of the singer took to their respective social media handles and dropped their condolences with a heavy heart. It was also a big shock for the Punjabi music industry, and many singers found it hard to even conclude their emotions in words.

