Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi team up to do this

MUMBAI: Before the lockdown, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was doing very well on television and frequently featured in the top five on the TRP charts.

As we have seen in the previous episodes, the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts.

While some called it quits, others had a complete breakdown. And then there were also some who managed to complete the stunts with host Rohit Shetty's encouragement.

We have now come across a video where Rohit Shetty finally teams up with Tejasswi to play against the contestants.

In the video, Rohit is seen telling Tejaaswi that they both will team up and give the other contestants a task. She said she is ready but there should be no talking involved.

The ace director then tells Tejasswi that she needs to draw the film name that he gives her and then the other contestants have to guess. He tells her that she has to do it with her tongue but she insists on doing it with her nose. The contestants can’t control their laugher.

The actress is not only Rohit Shetty’s favourite but is also loved by the audience.

Well, it’s good to see Rohit Shetty calming the contestants down before the stunts.

