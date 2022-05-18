ROMANTIC! Check out the dating pictures of Sonarika Bhadoria and her fiancé Vikas Parashar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the telly world.

Also read: Congratulations! Sonarika Bhadoria gets engaged; SEE PICTURES

Sonarika Bhadoria is one of the most beautiful and extremely talented actresses in the telly industry. The actress has made a mark in showbiz after delivering some stellar performances in serials like Tum Dena Saath Mera, Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and many others. The diva rose to fame for her role as Goddess Parvati in the epic show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

On the personal front, the actress is dating Vikash Parashar. They got engaged and are soon going to tie the knot. Let's walk through the pictures of when they started dating each other.

Take a look at their lovey-dovey moments below.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Dastaan- e- Mohabbat's Sonarika Bhadoria was considered for THIS character in Star Plus' Pandya Store

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



