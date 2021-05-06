Rupal Patel reveals her favourite on-screen son amid actors Shaheer Sheikh and Mohammad Nazim; Read to check VIDEO

MUMBAI: Television actress Rupal Patel is popularly known for playing Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actress received lots of adulation for her performance in both these shows.

Recently in an interview, the actress got candid about her onscreen avatars. Patel said that she really likes Kokila Ben because she is very balanced and an ideal character. “She says black to black and white to white. If the bahu (daughter-in-law) is wrong then wrong, if beta (son) is wrong then wrong. So it is such an ideal character which we see very rarely in television or in cinema.”, said Rupal.

Shaheer Sheikh had played Rupal’s on-screen son in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, while Mohammad Nazim had played her on-screen son in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Also Read: Anagha Bhosale on working with Apurva Agnihotri in Anupamaa: He is one happy soul and its lovely sharing screen space with him

If she has to choose a favourite between her onscreen kids, who will it be? “Obviously because I have played Kokila Modi for such a long period and in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, I have played Meenakshi Rajvansh. So I feel that Ahem that is Nazim and Shaheer, both are my lovable actors. I appreciate both of them and I love those two characters.”, Rupal responded.

Additionally, she credited her team for her character of Kokila Modi. “It’s a wonderful iconic character created by Star Plus, Rashmi Madam, and the writers. So many people have contributed, (including) the creative writers, the director and my co-artistes.”, added Rupal.

Also Read: Imlie actor Faisal Sayeed tests positive for Coronavirus

Credit: Pinkvilla