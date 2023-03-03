“Sach Mein Sherni Hai Tu,” says Rajiv Adatia about Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, details inside

Everyone praised her for her spirit and the fight she put up during tasks and how she fought alone after Ankit Gupta was eliminated. Their friendship is adored by the audience and they will soon be seen together in a project.
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers and this time, we have the display of the pure bond of friendship between Rajiv and Priyanka as they were seen together.  

Priyanka gained a lot of name and fame after her stint in Udaariyaan as Tejo and her character was no longer part of the show after the leap. She was then seen as the second runner up in Bigg Boss 16 and came out as one the strongest contestants.

Rajiv Adatia was seen last year in Bigg Boss 15 and is close with Shamitha and Shilpa Shetty. He is originally from UK and also participated in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Now, he met this year’s contestant Priyanka and seems like he is all praises for her over her strong spirit.

Check out!

What are your views on this friendship?

Do you agree with Rajiv’s words?

Do let us know in the comments below!

