“Sach Mein Sherni Hai Tu,” says Rajiv Adatia about Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, details inside

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers and this time, we have the display of the pure bond of friendship between Rajiv and Priyanka as they were seen together.

Also read: This is why Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta might never walk down the aisle?

Priyanka gained a lot of name and fame after her stint in Udaariyaan as Tejo and her character was no longer part of the show after the leap. She was then seen as the second runner up in Bigg Boss 16 and came out as one the strongest contestants.

Everyone praised her for her spirit and the fight she put up during tasks and how she fought alone after Ankit Gupta was eliminated. Their friendship is adored by the audience and they will soon be seen together in a project.

Rajiv Adatia was seen last year in Bigg Boss 15 and is close with Shamitha and Shilpa Shetty. He is originally from UK and also participated in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Now, he met this year’s contestant Priyanka and seems like he is all praises for her over her strong spirit.

Check out!

add the post here

What are your views on this friendship?

Do you agree with Rajiv’s words?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister