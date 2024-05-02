Sad! Abhisha fans fume with rage as Abhishek Malhan calls Manisha Rani his ‘LITTLE SISTER’; slam him for playing with their feelings

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani bonded really well on Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The two were seen finding best friends in each other and later, the audience even shipped them together as #Abhisha. The viewers of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 saw that Abhishek had a lot of affinity towards Manisha and the latter was also emotionally connected with him.

Rumours about Abhishek and Manisha participating in another reality show together after Bigg Boss OTT 2 have spread like wildfire and hearing the same, fans have been excited and were talking about how they can sense that Abhishek and Manisha have something more than just friendship. Abhishek has come out in the open and clarified the same. He requested all his fans not to ship him with Manisha as he thinks of Manisha like his little sister. (Also Read: Shocking! Pooja Bhatt indirectly digs at her fellow Bigg Boss-OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani fanbases, Calls it 'Toxic')

He shared that he already called her his sister on Bigg Boss OTT 2 itself.

Fans are fuming with rage with this statement of his as there were numerous fan pages which have been running and a lot of fans loved Manisha and Abhishek’s pairing.

Some fans are saying that Abhishek and Manisha do not understand the meaning of siblings

Social media users are heart broken

Some netizens question logic as to why is it necessary to become BFF’s if they were siblings!

A user is upset on Abhishek and Manisha for playing with their emotions

Some say that Abhisha has been one of the most delusional ships in the history of Bigg Boss! (Also Read: Wow! Abhishek Malhan speaks about his special bond with Manisha Rani, says, "Will never break the bond with her" )

What are your thoughts on the same?