Sad! Abhisha fans fume with rage as Abhishek Malhan calls Manisha Rani his ‘LITTLE SISTER’; slam him for playing with their feelings

Fans are fuming with rage with this statement of his as there were numerous fan pages which have been running and a lot of fans loved Manisha and Abhishek’s pairing. Check out all what the fans have to say…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 10:51
Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani bonded really well on Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The two were seen finding best friends in each other and later, the audience even shipped them together as #Abhisha. The viewers of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 saw that Abhishek had a lot of affinity towards Manisha and the latter was also emotionally connected with him.

Rumours about Abhishek and Manisha participating in another reality show together after Bigg Boss OTT 2 have spread like wildfire and hearing the same, fans have been excited and were talking about how they can sense that Abhishek and Manisha have something more than just friendship. Abhishek has come out in the open and clarified the same. He requested all his fans not to ship him with Manisha as he thinks of Manisha like his little sister. (Also Read: Shocking! Pooja Bhatt indirectly digs at her fellow Bigg Boss-OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani fanbases, Calls it 'Toxic')

He shared that he already called her his sister on Bigg Boss OTT 2 itself.

Fans are fuming with rage with this statement of his as there were numerous fan pages which have been running and a lot of fans loved Manisha and Abhishek’s pairing.

Check out all what the fans have to say:

Some fans are saying that Abhishek and Manisha do not understand the meaning of siblings

Social media users are heart broken

Some netizens question logic as to why is it necessary to become BFF’s if they were siblings!

A user is upset on Abhishek and Manisha for playing with their emotions

Some say that Abhisha has been one of the most delusional ships in the history of Bigg Boss! (Also Read: Wow! Abhishek Malhan speaks about his special bond with Manisha Rani, says, "Will never break the bond with her" )

What are your thoughts on the same?

Abhishek Malhan Manisha Rani bigg boss ott 2 Jio Cinemas Colors Salman Khan TV news Abhisha Abhishek Malhan new show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 10:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Heartwarming! Dharmendra's granddaughter, Nikita Chaudhury, embarks on a new journey; 'Mamu' Abhay Deol shares a heartfelt note
MUMBAI: At first, Dharmendra was wed to Prakash Kaur. The couple had four children together: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol,...
Hot and Sexy! The desirable Aadita Jain is here to raise the bar of hotness with her sizzling hot looks
MUMBAI: Aadita Jain is an Indian actress who has impressed one and all with her amazing performances in TV shows and...
Haawt! Karmma Calling actress Amy Aela surely makes our jaws drop with her hot clicks
MUMBAI: Actress Amy Aela is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name has to be taken...
Woah! Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava join in for a joyful celebration at Nehalaxmi Iyer's bachelorette party; Check out PICs here!
MUMBAI: Best friends Surbhi Chandna and Nehalaxmi Iyer are getting ready to tie the knot with their partners shortly as...
Sad! Abhisha fans fume with rage as Abhishek Malhan calls Manisha Rani his ‘LITTLE SISTER’; slam him for playing with their feelings
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani bonded really well on Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The two were seen finding best...
OMG! Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly candidly discusses personal financial challenges; Says ‘I used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre’
MUMBAI: The well-known actor Rupali Ganguly, who starred in the television series Anupamaa, talked candidly about her...
Recent Stories
Nikita Chaudhury
Heartwarming! Dharmendra's granddaughter, Nikita Chaudhury, embarks on a new journey; 'Mamu' Abhay Deol shares a heartfelt note
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh
Woah! Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava join in for a joyful celebration at Nehalaxmi Iyer's bachelorette party; Check out PICs here!
Rupali Ganguly
OMG! Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly candidly discusses personal financial challenges; Says ‘I used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre’
Ravi
Lovely! Ace actor and producer Ravi Dubey talks about Abhishek Kumar says “He has made us proud”
Jeremy
Woah! Jeremy Renner expresses willingness to reprise the role in the Avengers franchise; Says ‘I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough’
Isha
OMG! Isha Malviya reveals that she would accept the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi even if Abhishek Kumar is part of the show
Abhishek
Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar reveals if he was worried about his mom entering the house in the presence of Isha Malviya’s mother and revealed if they would work together in a project in the future