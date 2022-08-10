Sad! Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away; his last post before passing away goes viral

MUMBAI : The TV industry mourns the loss of another great actor- Nitesh Pandey.

Today is a dark day for the industry and country as it loses another one of its gems. As per reports, actor Nitesh Pandey, last seen on-screen on Anupama as Dheeraj has passed away.

He died of a cardiac arrest and was only 51. He was in Igatpuri, Maharashtra when he breathed his last and his mortal remains are being brought back to Mumbai today. Another severe loss that the country had to mourn was that of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, aka Jasmine of Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai as she died in a road accident last night.

Nitesh has been part of the industry for a long time now. He was also known for his role in Om Shanti Om as Om’s (SRK) assistant. Other than that, he was seen in films like Hunterrr, Madaari, Dabangg 2, Badhaai Do among other films.

On the TV screen, he was seen in shows like Astitva, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Indiawali Maa and lastly, as Dheeraj in Anupama. He played Anuj’s friend who often supported Anuj and Anupama’s marriage and was a very positive character.

As his friends and family process this loss, his last Twitter post on 5th May goes viral. He had reposted a picture stating the best six doctors are sunshine, water, air, rest, exercise and diet.

Fans took to the comments section of the post and filled it with RIP messages to condole his death.

