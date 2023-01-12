Sad! Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra says seeing Shehnaaz Gill reminds him of late Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most watched and loves reality shows of recent times. It has had 16 successful seasons and is currently on the 17th one. However the 13th season continues to be one of the most loved and contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and others gained immense recognition due to the show.

In a recent podcast, Paras spoke about how he has wonderful memories from Bigg Boss 13 and meeting Shehnaaz Gill reminds him of his late friend Sidharth. In fact there are many fans who tell him that he reminds people of Sidharth, which surprises him. He said, “I think, for me, Shehnaaz Gill reminds me of him and I wonder how she'd deal with things as she would also get such comments from others and she'd be reminded of Sidharth Shukla daily.”

He further said, “I'm told that Shehnaaz was present when Shukla breathed his last and I feel to see someone with whom you connect so deeply in that state would have been very difficult.”

Speaking of his friendship with Sidharth, Paras stated, “We would sit till late night and early mornings and talk about Mahadev and other spiritual stuff and that's how we connected. This couldn't be shown on Television as they can't show much of religious or political conversations. That's why people often feel that they don't know how Shukla and I connected.”

