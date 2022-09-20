Sad! From Gashmeer Mahajani to Karanvir Bohra, here is a list of TV actors who lost all their money and ran into major debts

From TV actor Gashmeer Mahajani to Karanvir Bohar and many other TV actors who faced debts and revealed the ugly side of life

 

Karanvir

MUMBAI: Celebs love to maintain their social status and spend a lot of money on their lifestyle. Due to spending extra money, these celebs face debt and suffer badly. From Karanvir Bohra to Sayantani Ghosh; here is a list of TV stars who lost all their money and ran into major debts.

 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Gashmeer Mahajani recently spoke about the struggles that he went through in his life and how he was asked to leave his house as he isn't able to repay the loan. Gashmeer reveals of started working at the age of 15 years after his father's death and was the sole bread earner

Naagin actress Sayantani Ghosh had revealed that she is unable to pay the EMI of the loan that she had taken and also mentioned that the debt is increasing.


Naagin fame Karanvir Bohra on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp revealed that he has been trying to repay a lot of debt since 2015.


Jaya Bhattacharya worked in several hit TV shows including Thapki Pyaar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress revealed that she was in debt after her mother's treatment and was forced to ask for work on social media.

Bigg Boss fame Arhaan Khan had taken loans from several people. He participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss wherein Rashami Desai claimed that he had taken a loan from her and had got shifted to his hometown due to financial constraints during the lockdown.


Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant revealed that she had no money for her mother's cancer treatment. She once revealed that she had worked as a waitress in Anil Ambani's wedding.


Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit revealed that he did not have money to buy medicines.

