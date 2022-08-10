Sad! JD Majethia reveals how the accident transpired and actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya lost her life

JD Majethia who was also part of Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, spoke on the incident and what exactly happened then. In a video that has been posted by another portal, Majethia said that the actress and her fiancé had gone on a trip to Himachal Pradesh.
Vaibhavi

Also read: Sad Demise! Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies; Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly among others mourn the loss

The entire TV industry is shaken with losing two of its precious gems in Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey. The country too is mourning with the families and friends of the late actors.

Reports suggest that Vaibhavi was traveling in Himachal Pradesh when the incident happened. Today, during her funeral, celebrities like Gautam Rode, JD Majethia arrived to pay their respects.

The car had stopped at a turn to make way for the truck coming from the opposite side. The path was narrow and while the car had stopped, the truck accidently pushed the car a little and then the car tumbled into the valley and Vaibhavi wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He also added that the actress probably passed away due to some internal injuries.

Also read:Exclusive! Late Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiance Jay Gandhi survives the deadly accident!

