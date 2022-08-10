Sad! Late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s fiance Jay Gandhi escapes the accident with few injures; the car was hit by a truck; Vaibhavi was fell from the toppling car into the valley and passed away on the spot succumbing to head injuries and a cardiac arrest

Last night the news of actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay passing away sent shockwaves in the television industry and today the actresses final rites took place.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 19:25
VAIBHAVI UPADHYAY

MUMBAI:  Last night the television industry was taken aback when the news of television actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay death sent shockwaves across the industry.

The actress passed away in an accident when she was holidaying in Himachal Pradesh.

As per an entertainment portal, Her finance was driving the car and they gave the truck little space to go ahead and it touched their car which gave a very strong and impactful jolt that within seconds Vaibhavi was thrown out from the car into a valley (ditch) and the car toppled consequently and the actress passed away on spot due to head injuries and cardiac arrest. The actress hadn’t worn a seat belt

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Late actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s fiance Jay Gandhi survives the deadly accident

But luckily her fiance escaped the accident with few injuries to his hand and he was seen at the cremation centre and also visited her house.

Well, today in the afternoon the actress's last rites were performed where family and friends offered condolences to the family.

Her brother and his wife were in Australia for a holiday but they came down immediately after hearing the news.

TellyChakkar offers condolences to the family!

R.I.P Vaibhavi Upadhyay!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Must-Read! Gautam Rode, J.D Matheja, Sumeet Raghavan and more reach late Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s funeral to pay their respects, read on to know more

SOURCE : E TIMES 

 

 
 

Vaibhavi accident death fiance TV news TellyChakkar Sarabhai versus Sarabhai JD Majethia Khichdi Rupali Ganguly Deven Bhojani Jay Gandhi Star One
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 19:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Amazing! Ayushi Khurana announces her relationship with Suraj Kakkar, check out the cute couple
MUMBAI:Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewer’s heart with its amazing storyline and chemistry between Ayushi...
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to judge the show?
MUMBAI:  Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Jannat Zubair to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Kya Baat Hai! Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi turns host for the audition rounds for the show
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Heartbroken! Rupali Ganguly visits close friend Nitesh Pandey's house to pay him last respects
MUMBAI:  Actor Freddy Daruwala is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema and on OTT space, over...
Exclusive! “I am looking forward to do some lighter and comedy characters” Waluscha De Sousa
MUMBAI:Over the time with her acting projects and her sizzling looks actress Waluscha De Sousa has been grabbing the...
Recent Stories
Kusha Kapila
Cannes 2023: WOW! Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and more influencers who have made it to the film festival
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amazing! Ayushi Khurana announces her relationship with Suraj Kakkar, check out the cute couple
Amazing! Ayushi Khurana announces her relationship with Suraj Kakkar, check out the cute couple
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to judge the show?
RUPALI
Heartbroken! Rupali Ganguly visits close friend Nitesh Pandey's house to pay him last respects
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Kundlai Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to get eliminated
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Kundlai Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to get eliminated
Nakul- Nitesh
Must Read! Nakuul Mehta pens an emotional note about his onscreen father Nitesh Pandey's passing, saying “ I wish I did tell you that I secretly stole so much from you”! Read for the full story!
She knew how to respect people
Exclusive! Hitesh Dave remembers Vaibhavi Upadhyay, “She knew how to respect people”