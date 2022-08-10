Sad! Late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s fiance Jay Gandhi escapes the accident with few injures; the car was hit by a truck; Vaibhavi was fell from the toppling car into the valley and passed away on the spot succumbing to head injuries and a cardiac arrest

MUMBAI: Last night the television industry was taken aback when the news of television actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay death sent shockwaves across the industry.

The actress passed away in an accident when she was holidaying in Himachal Pradesh.

As per an entertainment portal, Her finance was driving the car and they gave the truck little space to go ahead and it touched their car which gave a very strong and impactful jolt that within seconds Vaibhavi was thrown out from the car into a valley (ditch) and the car toppled consequently and the actress passed away on spot due to head injuries and cardiac arrest. The actress hadn’t worn a seat belt

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Late actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s fiance Jay Gandhi survives the deadly accident

But luckily her fiance escaped the accident with few injuries to his hand and he was seen at the cremation centre and also visited her house.

Well, today in the afternoon the actress's last rites were performed where family and friends offered condolences to the family.

Her brother and his wife were in Australia for a holiday but they came down immediately after hearing the news.

TellyChakkar offers condolences to the family!

R.I.P Vaibhavi Upadhyay!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Must-Read! Gautam Rode, J.D Matheja, Sumeet Raghavan and more reach late Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s funeral to pay their respects, read on to know more

SOURCE : E TIMES



