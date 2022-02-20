Sad! My mother was emotional and teary-eyed when I broke the news about bagging my first show: Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii actor Vidyut Xavier remembers his Late mother who passed away due to COVID - 19

MUMBAI: Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii is a finite series produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot -- is expected to wrap up soon.

(Also Read: What! Dr Abhay Sathe aka Vidyut Xavier reveals Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii's SEASON 2)

Vidyut Xavier is a part of the show and he feels that the medical drama is a breakaway from the usual saas-bahu sagas.

While he is happy about making headway in the industry, the one person he misses a lot is his mother. Vidyut lost his mother, Swati to COVID-19 in May last year – just two months before he started shooting for Dhadkan.

He shares, “I lost the only person who dreamt of my debut as much as I did or probably even more than me. Ever since I told her that I wanted to become an actor at the age of 13, she always encouraged me. She got so emotional and teary-eyed when I broke the news about bagging my first show and even wanted to accompany me to the sets. However, neither could she see my shoot nor could she watch my show.”

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: Wow! Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’s Vidyut Xavier has a connection with Shahrukh Khan's Movie Baazigar; Deets Inside)

CREDIT: TOI