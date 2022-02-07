Sad: Rahul Vaidya calls Late singer Lata Mangeshkar ‘Bharat Mata’; mourns her DEMISE

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929 to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Her career spanned over a few decades and the legendary singer sang songs in different languages and worked with almost all the eminent music directors of the Indian film industry.

The Indian government awarded her Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She has received three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and many more.

(Also Read: Audience perspective: Is Pratik Sehjpal the New Rahul Vaidya or the New Asim Riaz! Fans feel Pratik deserved better!)

The Late singer passed away today (February 6, 2022), at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. After the news broke out several singers and celebrities from the Indian film and Television industry took to social media to mourn the loss. Popular singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter to share an old video featuring his conversation with Lata ji in which he can be seen mentioning that she looks exactly how he imagined 'Bharat Mata' to be. The National Award winning singer and Nightingale of India gets surprised hearing this and thanks Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul posted the video with a heartfelt caption, "Om shanti Lata ji you’ve left us today but your voice will remain till the time the world exists. I believe that the Gods wanted u to sing for them so they took you. Beyond sad.. Live happily here after maa saraswati".

(Also Read: Must Read! 6 Bigg Boss contestants who rose to fame despite losing the game)

CREDIT: TOI