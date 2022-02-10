Sad! Rashami Desai tests positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai who is one of the most popular actresses in telly town has tested positive for Covid-19.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss 15, the actress made an appearance at Shamita Shetty's birthday party after which she hung out with former co-contestants Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz among others.

Later, Neha took to her social media handle and posted about contracting Covid-19. Now, as per an India Forums report, Rashami has also tested positive for the virus. However, it must be noted that the actress hasn’t confirmed the aforementioned news yet. On the work front, after being a part of Bigg Boss 13, the actress entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant and made it to the top 6 of the show.

Talking about Neha, after posting on her Instagram about her health. Neha spoke with TOI and said, "After two years of being safe, I have now tested positive for COVID-19. I've quarantined myself. I have high fever, a splitting headache, throat pain and a loss of smell and taste. I've taken both my vaccination doses, so I am hoping that this will pass soon. I'm thankful to my husband Sameer, who is taking care of me at home."

We wish both Rashami Desai and Neha Bhasin a speedy recovery!

