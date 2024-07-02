Sad: Tejasswi Prakash narrates her ordeal on missing her flight and a series of UNFORTUNATE EVENTS that followed…

MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved celebrities on television today.

She fell in love with Karan Kundra on the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry, The duo has been going strong and even expressed that they want to get married shortly.

With a substantial fan following on social media, the couple consistently shares glimpses of their life through pictures, posts, and videos, keeping their admirers well-informed about their adventures. Tejasswi recently starred in a music video titled Aidan Na Nach and his fans and followers have been in love with the track. There are many fans who are performing the hook step of the song and trending it on social media.

The song has crossed five million views and we are sure that Tejasswi couldn’t be happier!

Tejasswi is also a blogger by profession and she recently uploaded a video in which is posted about missing her flight and a series of unfortunate events which narrates the challenges she faced. She has narrated the unexpected detours and the resilience it took to navigate this unexpected setback.

Take a look:

Tejasswi shares a raw and unfiltered account of the challenges that she faced and that it's a lesson in handling life's curveballs and finding strength in adversity.

