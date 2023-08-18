SAD! Television divas who openly spoke about their illness

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry has several talented actors and actresses who have come a long way in their career.

With time, these celebrities have gathered a massive fan following.

The ardent fans of these actors have managed to stay connected to them via social media.

Well, it's not just the fans but these celebs also never fail to share all the happy and sad moments of their lives with their fans.

In recent times, actors have been quite vocal about a lot of things that have been going in their personal life.

Be it, breakups, linkups, marriage, divorce, pregnancy and even illness.

A lot of actors have spoken about it in public and shared their views on such topics.

We all know that many actors and actresses have gone through tough times when they have been diagnosed with deadly diseases.

While some have made through such tough times, some haven't. But that hasn't stopped them from sharing their experiences.

So, let's take a look at celebs who were diagnosed with various types of illness:

1. Sumona Charkavarty

Back in the year 2011, Sumona spoke about her illness and shared about it on social media that she is suffering from Endometriosis.

2. Debina Bonerjee

Popular Tv actress Debina also spoke about suffering from the same illness. The actress had spoken about it in her vlog.

3. Payal Rohatgi

The actress is suffering from bipolar disorder. Payal had spoken about it in her show Lockupp.

4. Shama Sikander

The beautiful diva also spoke about having bipolar disorder. Shama spoke about it openly on how she dealt with this issue.

5. Erica Fernandes

Erica who is a popular TV actress is known for her stint in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She had once revealed that she was dyslexic during her school days.

6. Chhavi Mittal

The popular actress was first diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery in the same month after being diagnosed with cancer and also took radiation therapy. She later declared herself cancer-free.

Chhavi recently revealed that she was diagnosed with another illness, Costochondritis and is currently being treated for that.

