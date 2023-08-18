SAD! Television divas who openly spoke about their illness

Many actors and actresses have gone through tough times when they have been diagnosed with deadly diseases. While some have made through such tough times, some haven't. But that hasn't stopped them from sharing their experiences.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 04:30
Television divas

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry has several talented actors and actresses who have come a long way in their career. 

With time, these celebrities have gathered a massive fan following. 

The ardent fans of these actors have managed to stay connected to them via social media. 

Well, it's not just the fans but these celebs also never fail to share all the happy and sad moments of their lives with their fans. 

In recent times, actors have been quite vocal about a lot of things that have been going in their personal life. 

Be it, breakups, linkups, marriage, divorce, pregnancy and even illness. 

A lot of actors have spoken about it in public and shared their views on such topics. 

We all know that many actors and actresses have gone through tough times when they have been diagnosed with deadly diseases. 

While some have made through such tough times, some haven't. But that hasn't stopped them from sharing their experiences. 

So, let's take a look at celebs who were diagnosed with various types of illness:

ALSO ERAD: Exclusive! Erica Fernandes talks about what she prefers doing Television or OTT, reveals if she follows any trends and much more

1. Sumona Charkavarty

Back in the year 2011, Sumona spoke about her illness and shared about it on social media that she is suffering from Endometriosis. 

2. Debina Bonerjee

Popular Tv actress Debina also spoke about suffering from the same illness. The actress had spoken about it in her vlog. 

3. Payal Rohatgi

The actress is suffering from bipolar disorder. Payal had spoken about it in her show Lockupp. 

4. Shama Sikander 

The beautiful diva also spoke about having bipolar disorder. Shama spoke about it openly on how she dealt with this issue. 

5. Erica Fernandes

Erica who is a popular TV actress is known for her stint in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She had once revealed that she was dyslexic during her school days.

6. Chhavi Mittal

The popular actress was first diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery in the same month after being diagnosed with cancer and also took radiation therapy. She later declared herself cancer-free.

Chhavi recently revealed that she was diagnosed with another illness, Costochondritis and is currently being treated for that. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence on her marriage plans; read to know more

Debina Bonerjee Chhavi Mittal Erica Fernandes Shama Sikander Sumona Chakravarty Payal Rohatgi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav: Oh No! Lord Shiva gets enraged thinking about Sati’s tragic end!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
SAD! Television divas who openly spoke about their illness
MUMBAI: The entertainment industry has several talented actors and actresses who have come a long way in their career. ...
OMG! Karan Kundrra opens up on how he signed a show, only to afford to buy the bike of his dreams, read more
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is the handsome hunk of the industry whose love for automobiles is known to all. From swanky four...
Must read! Will Sakshi Chopra participate in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra was rumoured to have been considered for Bigg Boss 14 but...
What! Amitabh Bachchan removes private security which was provided by Ronit Roy's agency, read more
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Ever since he became the Shehenshah of Bollywood...
Wow! Are Esha Deol and Sunny Deol going to celebrate RakshaBandhan together this year?
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol has a changed and better relationship with his step sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol; their tiff...
Recent Stories
Ronit
What! Amitabh Bachchan removes private security which was provided by Ronit Roy's agency, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Kundrra
OMG! Karan Kundrra opens up on how he signed a show, only to afford to buy the bike of his dreams, read more
Sakshi
Must read! Will Sakshi Chopra participate in Bigg Boss 17?
Faltu
OMG! All's well that ends well, Faltu and Ayaan get their happily ever after! Find out more!
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: Aww! Rhea Chakraborty spills the beans on her friendship with Gautam Gulati
Pranali Rathod
Wow! Fans applaud Pranali Rathod’s performance as Akashara as she delivers some of the most heartbreaking scenes! Check out some of the best reactions here!
Payal Rohatgi
Shocking! Payal Rohatgi threatens to file a police complaint against Prince Narula for this shocking reason warns him to stay away from her matters